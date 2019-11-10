I thought, and hoped, we wouldn't do it this time.
Laramie is famous for putting in brand new streets, THEN going back and cutting the same street up to place utilities under it. Happens all the time.
The State of Wyoming and Wyoming Department of Transportation did a superb job with the Grand Avenue project. It's smooth, nicely done and an improvement we all looked forward to.
So here we are, less than three months later, and we are ripping up that brand new piece of Grand by the Connor Hotel to put utilities in (I guess). Less than three months later! And we all know how the repair job will go, don't we?
My point is simple. we have planning departments. Surely this could have been planned better, or planned at all. Surely the Connor Hotel remodel (and yes, that will be nice) wasn't a complete surprise. Planning means having everything in order BEFORE the project takes off.
This could have, and should have, been prevented. And planned for.
Jon Johnson
Laramie
