This letter is in response to John Barrasso's Sept. 13 editorial. A millionaire "surgeon" naturally sees no problem with the most expensive health care system in the developed world. A system that leaves a significant portion of the population uninsured. A system where insurance rates are so high that it hinders and prevents the hiring of employees for many small businesses, such as my own. The U.S. health care system functions as a oligarchy, guaranteeing millionaire incomes for even mediocre orthopedic surgeons.
In particular it should be re-emphasized that the U.S. health care system is not a free market. Wyoming has ONE insurance provider on the exchange - Blue Cross/Blue Shield. U.S. medical schools severely limit applicant numbers to create and reinforce the physician shortage. Practicing medical doctors emigrating to this nation from other countries face major, and often almost impossible barriers to practice as medical doctors in the United States.
Note also that uninsured patients are not allowed to die in peace. They don't pay their bills with chickens from the farm. Instead they take massive resources and incur major costs filling up emergency rooms. Note that in Wyoming every county is required to have a hospital, and by statute that hospital is required to maintain emergency room services.
Since the state of Wyoming elected to not expand Medicaid under the Affordable Health Care Act, the losses incurred at those small hospitals have climbed substantially. For our small rural communities these hospitals are going under. They have already lost their general practice physicians, many of their clinics, and now they are supposed to come up with some sort of financial subsidy to maintain often understaffed hospitals.
So this letter is intended to advise John of three facts.
ONE, if a person is not a millionaire medical doctor, the highest cost health care system is not the preferred option.
TWO, employee paid health care is a given benefit of government employment, and often medical services providers. For most other employees, it is a benefit that gets reevaluated on a yearly basis. Every year more employers drop health care coverage for their employees. The Blackjewel miners are not a unique situation.
THREE, if John, or any other Republican actually has some idea of reforms that would improve the system, many people would certainly like to hear them. Attacking the law passed more than a decade ago, under the leadership of a competent (but black) president, does not carry much weight any more, in this time of Twitter corrupt governance.
Sincerely,
James Johnson
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.