They lied to me. To my correspondence requesting they vote to end the partial-government shutdown promptly, Sen. Barrasso wrote a week earlier – “Shutting down even part of the government is always counterproductive. We must finish funding our government, secure our borders, and give Americans in disaster areas the resources they need to recover” – as did Sen. Enzi in his response – “I have always maintained that a shutdown is not what I would like. It does not benefit Wyoming and I cosponsored legislation to prevent government shutdowns” – yet both cast votes against ending the shutdown and in favor of Trump’s wall at the expense furthering the shutdown, impairing government services and the safety of the American public (furloughing or forcing employees to work without pay) in the FBI, at airports, in food inspections, and elsewhere.
The votes in the Senate, the first voting since the partial-government shutdown began on Dec. 22, went largely along partisan lines with neither proposal receiving the 60 votes required. One bill offered a plan outlined by Trump of pair bordering-wall funding with temporary protections for DACA. It failed: 50 for to 47 against. The second bill backed by Democrats proposed temporarily reopening government without funding for a wall. It failed, though with two more votes, 52 to 44. Six Republicans voted in favor of the Democrats’ plan: Sens. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Susan Collins of Maine, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Johnny Isakson of Georgia, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Mitt Romney of Utah. But not Sens. Enzi or Barrasso. Trump praised Republicans “for holding” together.
So they both lied shamelessly (their words were not backed up by their actions) just like the present resident of the Whites-only Trump House.
Patrick Ivers, Laramie
