In a 7-2 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court said that “preserving a longstanding religious monument is very different from allowing the building of a new one,” per AP’s Jessica Gresko. Siding with defenders of the cross in Bladensburg, Maryland, “that a ruling against them could doom hundreds of war memorials that use crosses to commemorate soldiers who died,” SCOTUS “concluded that the nearly 100-year-old memorial’s presence on a grassy highway median doesn’t violate the Constitution’s prohibition on the government favoring one religion over others.” The 40-foot-tall, WWI memorial cross will continue to stand on public land in Maryland.
From the bench, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissented: “The Latin cross is the foremost symbol of the Christian faith, embodying the ‘central theological claim of Christianity: that the son of God died on the cross, that he rose from the dead, and that his death and resurrection offer the possibility of eternal life.’... Precisely because the cross symbolizes these sectarian beliefs, it is a common marker for the graves of Christian soldiers. For the same reason, using the cross as a war memorial does not transform it into a secular symbol, as the Courts of Appeals have uniformly recognized.”
Christians with their worshipful reverence toward crosses and crucifixes, sacred statues and paintings, the Bible itself, are breaking the 2nd of the Ten Commandments:
“Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth. Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the Lord thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me; And shewing mercy unto thousands of them that love me, and keep my commandments.”
A better ruling would’ve been similar to how abortions are permitted, letting the Peace Cross stand but disallowing tax dollars for its upkeep. A plaque could state: “This cross represents a historical monument, not a religious symbol.”
Patrick Ivers, Laramie
