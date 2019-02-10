Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam, a Democrat, confessed to being “deeply sorry” for the photo depicting someone in blackface standing beside someone dressed in a Klan outfit with pointed hood (neither identified) on his page of the yearbook when he was a medical student but resisted bipartisan calls for his resignation. Had he declared that if Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh would be willing to resign for his indiscretions in high school and at Yale, then he would as well, these words could have saved his job and reputation. A week later with Virginia’s top three public officials – governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general – under a cloud of scandal, the trio could take the higher ground by announcing their willingness to resign for “possibly being guilty” of indiscretions committed in the past (14 to 39 years ago), for which they are deeply sorry and have since redeemed themselves with good works into more mature people, if Kavanaugh and Donald Trump would step down for their having been accused by multiple women of sexual assaults and telling lies to cover up their unsavory past.
Patrick Ivers, Laramie
