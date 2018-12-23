Happy Newton’s Mass and Happy New Year!
In celebration of Sir Isaac Newton’s birthday on Dec. 25, 1642, which may be cherished as the anniversary of the inauguration of modern science, the same year in which, Galileo Galilei died (Jan. 8) at age 77, one of the giants on whose shoulders Newton said humbly he stood, we may all – regardless of religious affiliation or lack thereof, secular humanists and Christians, mathematicians and scientists, and anyone else wishing to express appreciation for the tremendous genius and life of a remarkable individual – rejoice.
Curiously, for those fascinated by cosmic coincidences (symbolic of the mathematical structure of our Universe within the Reality of a multiverse?), Stephen Hawking was born exactly 300 years after Galileo’s death on January 8th, 1942. Hawking then died at age 76 (same age as Einstein at his demise) on March 14th, 2018, Pi Day (3.14), which is also Albert Einstein’s natal anniversary (1879).
Interestingly and inversely to Scripture’s story of man’s Fall from grace because of an apple (perhaps a pomegranate, borrowed from the Greek myth of the fertility goddess Persephone) taken from a tree (the Tree of Knowledge, no less), Isaac’s inspiration, seeing an apple falling to the ground from an orchard tree, gave permission to eat from the tree of knowledge, gave mankind a fresh mental and spiritual energy in the direction of independence away from tyranny and dogmatic authority, gave upward thrust to the scientific revolution in the new era of enlightenment.
Will the piety police of the Trump administration come looking for me – I take exception to the tyranny of Donald Trump’s attack on my freedom of speech by my greeting people with “Happy Newton’s Mass” – along with those who persist in greeting one another with “Happy Holidays”? No, just another fake promise/threat when speaking to a crowd in Springfield, Illinois, on November 10th, 2015: “If I become president, we’re all going to be saying Merry Christmas again, that I can tell you. That I can tell you.”
Patrick Ivers, Laramie
