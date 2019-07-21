I am glad that Jean and I agree children were born with innate desires, like competition and altruism, and lying is a way to survive in the world.
Children are so adept at learning about lying; it is often their parents whom are surprised when the child rightly points out their lies. It is a humbling moment and one where parents rationalize their lying or use the less than satisfactory response of “honor thy father and mother.”
The human body has no outward sign that he or she might lie to achieve a reward or to make someone feel better, so education is required.
Now Jean take a look down at your body and then your spouse and ask yourself what is the human body designed to do?
Don’t lie, it is made for sex and yet those claiming that all knowledge comes from God and his inerrant book never really discuss sex and have gone so far to falsely interpret passages that are obvious sexual lessons.
In fact Genesis Chapter 3 is not about an apple it is about sex but shhh we cannot discuss that, so those led by the wolves in sheep’s clothing interpret the story wrong. In fact the parental fear of discussing sex is so ingrained, especially with the religious, that the prevailing training method is the rhythmic recitation of “Just Say No.”
Wow, it should not be surprising that people end up with unwanted pregnancies and instead of understanding that lack of education might have played a role, the religious decide to destroy the Constitutional right to Privacy and interfere in a decision that has no cost to them. I remember the hew and cry when Bill Clinton “taught” children that oral pleasures were not sex, but if we look at the decline of unwanted pregnancies and abortions since that time, he might have done your children a favor.
Unfortunately the religious still twist the words of their God as well as Darwin to supposedly make society better, but really just make it worse. Educating children about sex will achieve the goal of reducing abortions and make the world a more equitable place and that is no Lie.
Greg Hunter
Laramie
