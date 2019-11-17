In a Laramie Boomerang column, Martin Buchanan argues the Electoral College was created for these reasons:
“…a mix of slave state interests (as non-voting slaves still increased their number of electors), small state interests (as the small states had greater representation per person), and fear of too much democracy.”
There is no doubt that America was, and still is, racist and that racism may be expressed through our government as any study of our immigration policy will reveal. However we would not have the country or world we have today without this compromise between sovereign states and the newly formed Union.
Martin’s expression “too much Democracy” is valid and in fact is one of the prime reasons we are a Democratic Republic. The Founders also knew that too much Democracy means too many decisions and too much time for the electorate; instead they made it easy with the invention of the Electoral College.
Americans should admit that while information is more available today; we do not make any better decisions than our ancestors.
If one wants to really honor the Constitution and enhance our Democratic institutions we should return Madison’s original intent for our Federal Elections.
Americans were only supposed to cast two votes for President, one for the Governor and one for your Congressman.
The governor of each state was to pick one Senator each 4 year term and then the Senate and House were to pick the President. This was really a great idea, as our ability focus on two people that affect our outcomes would increase as well scrutiny by the 4th estate, the news media.
I contend we would have no need for term limits as Congressman would be thrown out after some of their Presidential pick went bad and there is no way State Governor’s would keep picking the same lame Senator each 6 year cycle.
If you want to remake the system lets wipe out every amendment after the 10th and start over.
America is cursed with electing questionable individuals from places like New York or California and it will only get worse with the popular vote.
Regards,
Greg Hunter
Laramie
(2) comments
Actually, before the 17th Amendment, state legislatures were charged with appointing senators, not governors. Also, I'm not conviced that going back to the system of rampant, direct bribery of state lawmakers and turning elections of local legislators into crazy, single-issue national circuses would help a single problem we are currently facing... But if it's any consolation, both of Wyoming's Senators have expressed support for repealing the 17th in the past.
"I'm not conviced that going back to the system of rampant, direct bribery of state lawmakers and turning elections of local legislators into crazy, single-issue national circuses would help a single problem we are currently facing... "
Do you have any evidence to support your hyperbolic opinion that local elections would be national circuses?
