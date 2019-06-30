Wyoming is seemingly filled with organizations designed to mislead and infuriate the public. Not to be outdone in energizing the hate, the Wyoming Pastor’s Network is doubling down on a topic Jesus never cared to mention despite of its prevalence in his day: Abortion. One would think that this group would be working on things that Jesus advocated for: helping the poor, the disenfranchised and the oppressed.
Paid by tithe and egged on by right-wing radio and the blonde-deliverers of Fox News, religious leaders ignore facts and their biblical guidebook to energize their base. I ask to what end? Control of women’s decisions by the state? Is that the goal?
Religion plays a large and exacerbating role in many issues facing America: rising inequality, impending climate disasters and immigration caused by American policies. Yet, American religious institutions have focused on limiting sex education. If the Wyoming Pastors and their followers chose to fight for the issues Jesus held dear instead of attempting to bring the United States a theocracy, we could focus on the terrible causes that lead to abortion instead of the desperate act itself. Abortion is a symptom of America’s ills and apparently those are things the Wyoming Pastor’s Network has little interest in solving. Wyoming Pastors fight an ill they help create and through this, they perpetuate a situation in which they will justify their need for power and tithe so that they can continue to fight the symptom and not the cause.
Regards,
Greg Hunter
Laramie
