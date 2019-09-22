Dear Editor:
Something must be done about the intersection, and daily logjam, that is 22nd & Reynolds. Here’s today’s anecdotal evidence:
Today I witnessed an Eighth grader wait on the north side of Reynolds and watch at least five cars pass through the crosswalk – all completely oblivious to his presence. Eventually, traffic stopped to let him cross, and the young man began his harrowing journey across the street, only to be thwarted by an eastbound pickup who was in such a hurry, it passed the stopped cars in front of it, cut off the young man attempting to cross, and sped toward the Laramie Range. The Eighth grader, shaken, retreated back to the north side of the street and seemingly began to wonder if he would ever get to school at all if he had to navigate the peril of entering the crosswalk again. Spoiler alert – he made it across, but it took approximately six minutes for what should be an exercise in immediate and complete acquiescence to the student pedestrian.
It doesn’t appear that a traffic light or signs are planned. Please let me suggest a crossing guard, or perhaps a push button, light-activated crosswalk sign, at the very least. Because if something isn’t done, the infamous Intersection of Doom will live up to its name and a child will get hurt. Enough is enough.
Lindsay Hoyt
Laramie
