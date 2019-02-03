I remain frustrated with the traffic on 22nd and Reynolds between the hours of 7 and 8 a.m. It shocks me that while there is supposedly a traffic light planned for that intersection, it continues to be complete chaos in the mornings. While police cars monitor from the intersection's margins, there is no intervention when a car shoots the gap, and completely ignores the children standing in the crosswalk. Not to mention, the cars that play constant frogger for that hour to simply navigate to work. I won't even get into the hour from 3 to 4 pm.
Aside from the two stop signs at the intersection, there is no effort on the city's part to increase safety. Entering and exiting the Laramie Middle School parking lot is an exercise in delay and disorder. In contrast, the roundabout built at the top of 22nd, intersecting with the bridge to nowhere, has signage abounding, directing the pronghorn, the now leashed dogs, and the four to five runners how to pivot, circle, and return to the intersection of doom. C'mon City of Laramie. Get it together.
Lindsay Hoyt, Laramie
