Four custom made Memorial Day wreaths were placed on three graves – an infant son, a single grave of a husband-father and grandfather to the family and a double grave of a mother and father and grandfather of the family. They were worth and paid for $400. No one would throw them away; they would be taken by someone for themselves.
The lady cemetery caretaker or boss – whatever she is to her working staff – told the police officer that they don’t throw the wreaths (artificial) in the trash cans. They only pick up dead flowers. The officers looked and looked and days later they found one. One wreath a little ways from the grave, but there was no sign of the double grave two wreaths anywhere or of my husband’s single grave wreath. No one would throw them away; they were positively beautiful and very expensive. My son and daughter-in-law and I were hurt that they weren’t able to have them.
But Greenhill Cemetery has never had any security there that I can remember and I’ve lived here most of my entire life, and I’m 86 going on 87. I don’t know if this is going to be printed, but I hope that for mine, my son’s and daughter-in-law’s sanity that you will let the people of Laramie know what kind of people we have here.
Anna Marie Hoffschneider
Laramie
