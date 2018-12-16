I have spent the past month trying to wrap my head around the loss of my son, Robbie. Robbie’s tragic death has touched so many people in a profound way. Please know that the family believes that our county attorney, Peggy Trent, is doing her job in a fair and thorough manner. Part of my grieving process is moving forward to make Robbie’s life and death have meaning by creating positive change in our community.
I want to begin by increasing mental health awareness. We have lost nine people in Laramie alone to suicide this past year. Wyoming is currently considered the worst state in the union for mental health, and we are 3rd highest in suicides. Our “pull yourself up by the boot straps” mentality is one of the causes. People are embarrassed to admit they are depressed. Maybe if we were all more aware and there was not so much stigma around mental illness, their deaths could have been avoided. If we are honest with ourselves, we are not losing people to suicide, or suicide by cop or mental illness, we are losing them to silence. The stigma surrounding mental illness needs to be eliminated. No one is afraid to say they have diabetes, or cancer, why should someone be afraid to admit something is not going quite right in their brain?
The easiest thing that people can do to help is get online and join NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) -Wyoming at namiwyoming.org. We must look toward our board of education to get mental health education not only for our students but for faculty and staff as well. Not everyone with mental illness ends up in the hospital or suicidal, but they need our support too.
NAMI offers numerous programs that can help but the lack of funding in our state is a huge issue. Change is possible, but we will need a concerted effort. Please call me at 307-760-9651 if you are interested in volunteering to help.
Once again, I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. It has truly made a difference.
Debra Hinkel, Laramie
