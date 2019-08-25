Editor:
Regarding Sunday’s thoughtful letter to the editor on the reactivation of the Tumbleweed Gas Station, the writer is missing important historical perspective.
Gas stations were determined to be a “prohibited use” on the aquifer nearly 20 years ago, based on a multi-year, community-wide, thoroughly reviewed and legally implemented planning process. Tumbleweed was specifically, scientifically judged to be a threat to the aquifer.
Under the subsequent law, Tumbleweed was recognized as a “pre-existing, non-conforming use,” like an old hog farm that ends up within a residential subdivision. Rather than the county coming up with the money to buy out all such uses, they are granted “grandfather” status and allowed to keep doing what they have been doing, so long as their business is maintained in “active and continuous operation.”
Once the business falls out of use, however, they have no more right to start into that business than a brand-new business would. That would be an obvious violation of the long-standing zoning law.
Your writer suggests the public buy the Tumbleweed property instead of diligently enforcing the law, offering that as an obvious compromise. But what sort of “compromise” is that? We should have to pay people to obey the law.
There is no end to the dreams of property owners that are frustrated by legitimate regulations aimed at protecting public health and safety and the property values of their neighbors. Is each one grounds for tapping into the public treasury?
Like the other 1,100+ signatories to the recent petition, I continue to urge our county officials to aggressively defend our land-use regulations in defense of the health, welfare, and property values of our citizens.
Sincerely,
Bern Hinckley
Laramie
Like others who signed the petition, you failed to take the most effective method to protect the aquifer. You could have purchased it when it was for sale? But alas no, you all would rather hide behind a government solution to do your dirty work in the name of protecting us all. There is still other options available, why don’t you all spend your own money and sue the county?
