When it comes to low-cost public services, we rugged individualists here in Wyoming have developed a multi-generational culture of entitlement (to borrow the phrase we only apply to inner-city poor folks). Thanks to the mineral wealth that geologic forces placed within our borders, we don’t pay more than a fraction of the costs of our government and public services. It’s been a great ride, but it can’t continue.
As we plow money into economic diversification efforts like the ENDOW program, we must realize the new industries we are courting will not generate proportionate tax revenues without significant changes to our tax structure.
As the country and the world move away from carbon-based energy supplies, with or without the blessing of Wyoming, our dependence on oil, gas, and coal taxes is unsustainable.
As the economy moves from the production of goods to the production of services, our tax structure must follow suit if we are to continue the public expenditures to which we have become accustomed.
Whether removing some of our myriad sales tax exemptions, using fair market values for all property tax assessments, or taxing high incomes, we need political leaders willing to step up to the plate and dedicate themselves to the FUTURE of Wyoming.
Bern Hinckley, Laramie
