If your readers are confused about where the county is on aquifer protection, no surprise.
But one thing is clear — the old Tumbleweed gas station on east Grand is a “prohibited activity” under current county zoning regulations because it sits on the Casper Aquifer — a drinking water source for most of the people in Albany County.
Tumbleweed continued as a “grandfathered” use when the aquifer protection zoning was established in 2003, but has seen little activity over the last 10 years. “Grandfathering” means that active businesses can continue, but when a “prohibited” business ceases, it stays ceased.
The county began enforcing its zoning regulations by filing an injunction to stop the re-activation of Tumbleweed, but ended up withdrawing its injunction before going to court. Everyone should understand that the county has given up with respect to Tumbleweed getting back in business. The so-called “moratorium” does nothing about that.
Still, the county refuses to release basic factual data underlying the decision to drop the injunction against Tumbleweed, including the site-specific investigation that presumably examines its impacts to the aquifer.
With its two pages of “exemption process,” it appears the proposed moratorium is a tiger from which all teeth have been carefully removed. Is there anything that cannot be done under the moratorium that could have been done in its absence?
For years, the county Planning and Zoning Commission has consistently dropped aquifer protection from its regulatory review list. Now an “emergency” has been declared to “allow Albany County the opportunity to revise the zoning regulations for the protection of the Casper Aquifer”. Is the county committed to meaningful aquifer protection or not?
Our community has strongly registered its interest in keeping our drinking water as clean as possible. The responsibility for aquifer protection lies squarely with the County because the recharge area is beyond the City boundary.
Let us all lobby our elected officials — county commissioners and county attorney - to resist reactivation of prohibited uses and to make meaningful improvements in our aquifer protection regulations. And let us do so with full public participation and adequate public notice.
Bern Hinckley, Laramie
