Quadra Dangle festival met a number of needs
The members of the Quadra Dangle Society want to send out a belated-but HUGE-THANK YOU to all who contributed to the Fall Festival for our 90-year-old Grand Lady. Many people of all ages came out Nov. 10th to support this cause. The building has a number of needs: the furnaces are over 50 years old and parts cannot be obtained any longer, parts of the foundation wall need attention because of water damage from the outside of the building, the main upstairs dance floor nails are starting to show through because of much use. Also, adding handicap access would benefit an important group of community friends.
Since 1948, this building has served as a square dance hall and community facility. Some who attended our Fall Festival had even danced at the Quadra Dangle when it was far out in the country accessed by a (rough) dirt road!
At least 40 people donated items for the Silent Auction!! Others provided bake sale goodies; some helped with the lunch. Many people gave cash gifts. Seven vocal, instrumental and dance groups came out to perform & entertain those attending.
That is A Lot of support by Laramie area people and we SO appreciate this support! Much fun was had and some much needed funds were raised.
We are truly blessed and wish blessings to all this holiday season!
— Laurie Hill & Lucy Norwood, Laramie
