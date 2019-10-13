Dear Editor:
When communities come together, great things can be accomplished! Wyoming, it has been said, is a long Main Street, with many neighbors! The folks at the Laramie Rifle Range exemplified this recently.
A huge thank you to the Laramie Rifle Range for their recent support of the Three-Gun Shoot hosted by the Fremont County Republican Women in Shoshoni, Wyoming. Rex Rees and Russ and Deb Matheson from the Laramie Rifle Range are exemplary individuals in our Wyoming community! There assistance with the Three-Gun Shoot was vital to its success.
If you have not had occasion to meet these two, take the time to get introduced to your range officers, and your neighbors, and two great teachers of safe firearm practices. Both patriots truly believe in safety first on the range. Both can teach you how to accomplish that. Both will assure that you have a great deal of fun while you do this!
Again, thank you, to the Laramie Rifle Range for the use of their targets, their time, and their range officers. You exemplify the Cowboy spirit, and you know what they say: the world needs more cowboys!
With Deepest Gratitude,
Joel Highsmith
Shoshoni
Ginger Bennett
Fremont County
