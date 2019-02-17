I write this letter as a proud supporter of my student athletes, as an advocate for youth, and as a member of the Laramie community. I would like to add my thoughts to the ACSD School Board’s decision to not support a large amount of their students - 144 Laramie girl softball athletes.
First, I would like to commend Tammy Johnson, Lawrence Perea, Mark Bittner and Nate Martin for their willingness to support the students they have been elected to represent. Second, I am utterly disappointed in our superintendent Jubal Yennie and in the other 4 members (Jason Tangeman, Janice Marshall, Beth Bear, and Karen Bienz) who chose to not support this effort nor give an opportunity to work with the community to find a solution. For the member that was concerned “with the optics” of supporting this effort, they should instead be concerned with “the optics” they left with the 144 students of their community. The superintendent and the dissenting members sent a message to our girls that their passion does not matter. That money is more important than them. That the decision had been already made before the girls even had a chance to express themselves to THEIR school board. That they can only play soccer and track and not play the sport they have chosen. That they are a “burden” to the school district. Well, Mr. Yennie, Mr. Tangeman, Ms. Marshall, Ms. Bear, and Ms. Bienz, we parents, family members, community supporters, and our Laramie Girls Softball family will be sending our girls a very different message.
We won’t quit. We won’t be quieted. And we will not be backing down.
Nicole Hauser, Laramie
(0) comments
