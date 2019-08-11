Dear Editor,
I am writing to express my thanks to members of our Albany County community for their support. Cathedral Home for Children has been working with the Office of State Lands to get a restriction to the discharge of firearms on the land that surrounds our north campus. I am relieved to report that the State Land Board Commissioners (Superintendent Balow, Secretary Buchanan, Governor Gordon, Auditor Racines, and Treasurer Meier) have passed this restriction. I believe that the board now passed this previously denied request because of the support from our community.
Thank you to Sheriff O’Malley for your letters of support and for attending the meeting in Cheyenne. Thank you to the Albany County commissioners for the letter of support and Chair Terri Jones for attending the meeting. Thank you Mayor Shumway and the Laramie City Council, Senator Moniz, and Senator Rothfuss as well for your support. I am also appreciative of the Boomerang coverage from Jordan Achs and for the community editorial on this topic. And last but not least thank you to the Cathedral Home Board of Directors; they are always doing what needs to be done to ensure the safety of the youth we serve and our employees. It is rallying efforts like this where I am grateful to live and work in this community. Thank you again.
Nicole Hauser
Cathedral Home for Children executive director
Laramie
