Democratic socialists in U.S. Congress have right ideas
I think radical is the right word now to use now. Considering the radical Republican darkness this country has had to endure since, radical right wing darkness began in this country with ancient celebrity Reagan. It is good to see Cortez and Sanders as honest courageous Democratic Socialists! The elites for the rich and powerful in this country in both parties have gotten us into this current national awful period in American history like always before.
History has always been awful for the common people. And, it seems a common (non-stereotype) lively woman of color has come like Joan of Arc, speaking in common English, and not academic.
So what is Democratic Socialism? One man one vote democracy equalizes power. And socialism equalizes wealth. Real equality. Equality is in a Scandinavian nation constitution and they know what it means in practical terms. People are secure (not soft and spoiled like Republicans say). They don't live in a nation of fear like here. We are afraid of losing our jobs or not having health care or not having retirement. They have a productive middle class instead of the decadent rich and poor.
Real Adam Smith honest Capitalism could have led to a middle class. It was not achievable, because it was not practical. High taxes? They are a bargain. They pay for the necessities of life. The rest goes for luxuries which can be enjoyed without guilt or fear.
John Hanks, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.