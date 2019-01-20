Dear Editor,
During the press conference on Monday, Jan. 14, Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent stated she was an advocate of transparency. In her next breath, she defended the secrecy surrounding the grand jury. She said it was better having a grand jury decide the outcome rather than one person. However, it was one person who decided to use the grand jury; one person who selected what experts were to testify; one person who decided what evidence to allow. And, it was justified for one person (Deputy Colling) to try, judge and execute Robbie Ramirez.
I recall Trent stating that, using only information provided by the county attorney, one could get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich, implying that grand juries can be easily manipulated. Trent was the city attorney who found no violation of the law with the then-City Police Chief when he left his loaded handgun in a public restroom; anyone else would have been charged with public endangerment for a similar action. Considering her overwhelming efforts to defend law enforcement agencies, it is apparent that Trent considers herself the “Law Enforcement” Attorney, rather than the “Albany County” Attorney. Remember, Sheriff O’Malley previously stated that he had no regrets in hiring Colling.
Conveniently, the decision by the grand jury is NOT appealable. If the county attorney is going to defer cases to the grand jury, and using her words, “it’s better,” why do we even have a county attorney? O’Malley has hired an attorney out of Rawlins to represent him; are our tax dollars paying for his negligent hiring practices?
I echo the Ramirez family’s concerns that the exoneration of Colling will only serve to embolden his aggressive behavior, putting Laramie citizens at higher risk. The question needs to be asked, do Albany County citizens feel safer and more respectful of law enforcement after the grand jury’s recent decision? Or do they feel that their personal safety is at risk at the hands of law enforcement, knowing that the justice system is biased toward defending law enforcement, regardless of its actions? Albany County citizens are in peril when policy and training by law enforcement take precedent over rights to life and liberty guaranteed by the constitution.
Sincerely,
Tim Hale, Laramie
