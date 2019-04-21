Dear Editor:
I read the April 17, 2019, Boomerang headline, “Tempers Flare in Clash Between Commissioner, Protesters” with interest. I suggest the following headlines would have been more accurate of what I observed.
• “Community Members Accuse Sheriff of Negligent Hiring” because the community group Albany County Citizens for Proper Policing (ACCoPP) demonstrated that Sheriff Dave O’Malley clearly doesn’t follow his own hiring regulations, that he had proudly presented previously. So much for O’Malley’s “higher standard.”
• “Citizens ask Questions; Commissioner Richardson Rolls His Eyes” accurately reflects the commissioner’s lack of respect for the public.
• “Citizens Concerned About Public Safety; Commissioners Were Mute” reflects the actual situation at the meeting.
A point was made at the meeting that the Albany County Sheriff Department needs additional funding for deputies’ training regarding mental illness. O’Malley’s priority instead is spending tax dollars out-of-state for design and development of a logo for his dive team. The county commissioners’ priority is loaning $100,000 to a private group and then approving the default on the loan, all of which is illegal. Given the financial shortfall that Albany County is experiencing, has anyone ever seen an audit of the revenue generated from the Detention Center? Both Sheriff O’Malley and County Attorney Peggy Trent purport support for transparency. I suppose that is why O’Malley installed a one-way glass in the sheriff department for dealing with the public. And I guess that is why Trent orchestrated a secret grand jury, barring any public observation. Transparency?
When will the community read the headline, “Commissioners Encourage Sheriff to Resign”?
Tim Hale, Laramie
Great letter Mr.Hale. But, next time the County Commissioner's have a meeting there should be a closed meeting. Just the Commissioner's and the concerned public should be in attendance. They do not need O'Malley and half of the Sheriffs department sitting there along with Peggy Trent. These are the people the concern citizens wanted to comment on. Looks like Trent and O'Malley were sitting there to intimidate the citizens not to comment. Everyone knows how O'Malley is. He told Mr. Hale to watch his back, and he wanted to punch him in the face. Talk about retaliation. Looks like "they" were sitting there taking notes on who was commenting. The real problem here is- there was no problem until Derek Collings was hired by Dave O'Malley. Why does the Albany County Sheriff Department need additional funding for deputies training regarding mental illness when Ramariz had been driving in Laramie for over 20 years. Looks like Deputy Collings is the one that has the real mental problem here. Deputy Derek Collings is the only one that needed training it is obvious that he and he alone has a well known documented problem. Perhaps a serial killer? And if Commissioner Richardson cannot show up and do his job like an adult perhaps he does not need to show up either. Rolling his eyes at the concerned public when he is being paid to listen- this is his job. Perhaps he needs to resign right along with the other 2. And instead of Rick Collins showing up to defend his son-perhaps he should be telling his son to get out of law enforcement, he is just lucky he won't have to visit his son in prison for the rest of his life.
