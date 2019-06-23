Dear sir:
The recent article on gun control brought on by someone taking a gun into a UW conference was anything but enlightening. It was far too long and explained nothing except that the lawyers don’t agree on the wording of any document they refer to.
My point in writing is to describe a few incidents I experienced a few years ago when I was teaching at UW.
I was sitting in my office grading papers when I heard a commotion in the advising room next to mine. A student and a professor were arguing over the student’s grade. I later found that the angry student left the room saying that he was going home to get his gun. Well the professor reported this to campus police and the student was banned from campus. But we have an open campus and he could have easily return. He didn’t and all was well.
Imagine if guns were allowed on campus and the student had a gun. Would he have taken it out and shot my colleague? Imagine further if the professor also had a gun and the two proceeded to have a shootout in the office right next to mine. The walls are paper thin and who know what might have happened.
My own case, many years ago, involved a student who came in seeking a higher grade in a course I gave. He fell on the lowest part of my class grades and got a D. His grade point fell below a level his draft board needed to keep him out of the Vietnam War. He accused me of sending him to Vietnam and possibly being killed because of that low grade. If he had a gun, I too might have been shot.
Certainly a lot of might have beens, but common sense should ride above the arguments of lawyers.
I was threatened with guns multiple times. Included by a fellow professor. Once by a student being counselled for violence. I kept a can of bear spray in my desk. UW is not a safe place.
