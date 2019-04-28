County's action to protect aquifer appreciated
We write to commend the Albany County commissioners and County Attorney for their efforts to protect our community drinking water supply with respect to the threat to establish fuel operations at the old Tumbleweed property on East Grand.
Whether you are a county resident living inside or outside of the city, you depend on the county to look after the quality of the groundwater you drink.
The operation of fuel facilities on the aquifer has been specifically prohibited since the first aquifer protection plan adopted by the county in 2002. Before ceasing operations, the Tumbleweed facility was “grandfathered” as a non-conforming use, reflecting the county’s commitment to recognize existing investments. But that period has long since expired.
The use of a site-specific investigation to assess the risk of aquifer contamination is only applicable to prohibited uses that have continuously maintained their grandfathered status. It should not be offered as some kind of compromise to help the former Tumbleweed property get around the rules.
This activity demonstrates yet again that protection of our drinking water supplies requires constant attention. The words of the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan do not mean anything unless they are enforced.
Martin Greller, Albany County Clean Water Advocates president, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.