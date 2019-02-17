ACSD No. 1 board decision on softball disappointing
Dear Editor,
In the Friday, Feb. 15 edition of the Boomerang, we were disheartened to read about the rejection of the women’s softball program by the Albany County School Board. We write to ask members of the Board to reconsider this decision.
Among the reported reasons for denial were: 1) the adoption of the softball program would place a financial hardship on the district, and 2) that the political optics were unfavorable. We are much more concerned about the optics of denying basic fairness and the message sent to the students and community members that inequality is meaningless or benign.
At no time did the dissenting board members or the administration question that gender inequality currently exists and there was no other proposed solution to eliminate the inequality of opportunity. The softball program would correct this inequality and we are in full support of its adoption. It strains credibility that this necessary inequality correction should come at the cost of staff salary raises (as was asserted).
Money can be found and should be found, to ensure basic fairness and parity. It is long past the time that inequality is eliminated in our society, and there is no better place to start than our schools. Thank you.
Pete Gosar and Devon O’Connell, Laramie
