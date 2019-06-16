Dear Editor,
One of the best parts of my job is the almost daily need to write “Thank You” notes to people, organizations and business that make the Downtown Clinic possible. Just recently, the Laramie Women’s Club donated the proceeds of its annual Flamingo a Friend fundraiser to the Downtown Clinic. I would like to thank members of the Laramie Women’s Club and all who participated in that fun event. The $4,700 donated to the Clinic is enough to supply more than 700 prescription medications to Clinic clients, purchase 300 flu vaccines, provide complete eye exams, frames and lenses for 23 clients, or alleviate the dental pain of 9 low-income, uninsured residents of Albany County. Those donated services make a real impact on the lives of our clients and their families. There is little doubt that the Clinic exists because of the kindness and generosity of the Albany County community. Thank you again to the Laramie Women’s Club and all that participated in the Flamingo a Friend fundraiser. We are truly fortunate to live in a community that believes that all people are valuable and all deserve care!
Pete Gosar
Laramie
