In his commentary on Sept. 10, former Wyoming legislator Harlan Edmonds missed the mark. Edmonds started his piece by noting that U.S. citizens have become more polarized in their political beliefs, before (unintentionally) going on to demonstrate this very point.
It is true that our country is politically polarized and hypersensitive. It is not true that progressives (or liberals, elites, democrats, socialists or combinations thereof) have a monopoly on polarization and hypersensitivity, as Edmonds claims. A characteristic of political polarization is that each side assigns nefarious motives to the other, with members of each side viewing those of the other as carbon-copy clones who have hijacked the power of a particular institution. This characteristic is exemplified by assertions in Edmonds’ piece (“Now that dogmatically leftist elites are in charge of most of our country’s belief and character-building institutions, they mean to stay in the saddle,” “Only after all dissent has been tamed, neutered, blocked or simply stomped out can real social engineering begin” again by the progressives, liberals, elites, democrats, socialists or combinations thereof).
Another characteristic of polarization and hypersensitivity is an unwillingness to admit that one’s side has made a mistake. Recently, this characteristic has been displayed by President Trump doubling down on his false claim that Alabama lied in the path of Hurricane Dorian, going so far as to doctor a map and have his commerce chief threaten to fire federal officials who didn’t play along.
Even by the standards of op-ed journalism, Edmonds seems to have a blind spot the size of a black hole. I would suggest that he read Jonathan Haidt’s book “The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion,” with an open mind.
Jacob Goheen
Laramie
