Dear Editor:
On Friday, May 10 -- the last day of classes at UW -- Laramie's streets will be mobbed by drunken cyclists participating in an "event" known as the Tour de Laramie. Traversing Laramie from east to west, they'll weave in front of moving cars; ride on sidewalks in violation of the law; pile their bikes up in front of businesses; urinate and vomit in public places; smash bottles; steal one another's bicycles; and generally raise havoc whilst endangering themselves and others. And many of the inebriated participants will be minors who should not be drinking at all.
It's all well and good to celebrate the end of classes and the beginning of summer, but only if it is done legally and safely. If they cannot prevent this event (which is organized by anonymous UW students via Facebook) from occurring altogether, Laramie's Police Department should crack down on this dangerous DUI-fest -- by issuing citations and making arrests -- before one of the foolhardy participants, or an innocent bystander, is injured or killed.
Brett Glass, Laramie

bah-humbug
