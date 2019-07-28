Dear Editor:
This week, I went to the city of Laramie’s Municipal Court to contest a speeding ticket. I’d been cited for speeding despite the fact that I was traveling below the normal speed limit and I encountered no sign that warned of a lower one. State law and city ordinances required that a lower limit be appropriately posted to take effect, and the city had not fulfilled this obligation.
My experience in court surprised and shocked me. The judge discouraged me from presenting video evidence which strongly supported my case, cited clauses in the law which the City Attorney did not accuse me of having violated, and then actually argued in favor of the city during the trial rather than remaining impartial.
I felt that I was in a “kangaroo court,” in which the city’s prosecutor and the judge (who is hired by the city rather than being elected) were colluding to find an excuse to fine me so as to generate revenue.
The immediate impact, for me, was significant but not huge: a fine of $75 and a possible increase in my insurance premiums. But I am more concerned about justice, fairness and the rule of law. A bedrock principle of our democracy is that laws apply not only to citizens but to the government. Have others have similar experiences? If so, I urge them to come forward to City Council and the City Manager to ask that Municipal Court judge Dona Playton be replaced with one who will act as a fair and impartial arbiter of the law.
Brett Glass
Laramie
Mr. Glass, we should all raise our axes and torches and storm city hall! This is a travesty! Noone else in this town has ever gotten a speeding ticket.
