Dear Editor:
Alas, Laramie's "representatives" in the Legislature -- trapped inside a bubble in the company of professional lobbyists -- have failed their constituents in our community by allowing of House Bill 293, the "UW Dorms Bill," to be railroaded through without ever having been subjected to public comment or scrutiny by an interim legislative committee. This bill -- a Christmas present to UW -- authorizes the construction of new high rise dormitories along Laramie's 15th Street. It fails to prevent the closure of that street to local traffic, does not require any significant increase in the amount of available parking or that the old dormitories be demolished, and provides our community with only one weak, minority voice on the task force that manages the project.
Here is what is likely to happen if Governor Gordon does not veto the bill. UW -- which will lose enrollment due to the advent of 4 year degrees from community colleges and its tone-deaf, gender specific advertising slogan -- will attempt to fill both the new dorms and some of the old ones (which will miraculously be found to be capable of renovation) by forcing sophomores as well as freshmen to live on campus. This will harm off-campus businesses of all kinds and impact Laramie's tax base by keeping students away from local businesses and making yet more student housing untaxable. UW will make excuses to keep 15th Street closed during construction -- as it did with Flint Street -- in an attempt to get Laramie residents ready for the day when it asks for carte blanche from the Legislature to close it permanently. Laramie will then be split in two for more than a mile, hobbling first responders.
Laramie's legislative delegation should be ashamed that it failed to stand up for our community. All should be voted out in favor of people who actually represent us... and are not so easily hornswoggled by lobbyists.
Brett Glass, Laramie
Footnote: Since I wrote this letter, an amendment was adopted which allowed the Laramie City Manager to also sit on the task force. However, citizens would still be in the minority, while University employees would have an undefeatable majority and would always vote as a bloc... for fear of losing their jobs if they did not. If the Governor does not veto this bill, prepare for UW to claim that closing 15th Street is "necessary," then park construction trailers in the street for years in the hope that Laramie residents will get out of the habit of using it as a thoroughfare. And prepare for businesses to close, property values to go down, and city services to be cut as tax revenues falter. All while UW does worse - not better - at attracting students and enrollment drops.
