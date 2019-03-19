Dear Editor:
While many Laramie residents asked our "representatives" in the Legislature to vote against it -- and then implored the governor to veto it -- House Bill 293, the "UW Dorms Bill," has become law.
Instead of vetoing the entire bill -- which was railroaded through the Legislature without consideration in an interim committee and then passed in the dead of night -- Gov. Mark Gordon performed crude surgery on it via the line item veto. And he did exactly the wrong things. He changed the composition of the housing task force so that the community had less, rather than more, representation.
He allowed that task force to be reduced to "advisory" status, so that UW's executives -- seeking to expand their empires -- could simply ignore it and do what they wished. He provided no assurance that the university would demolish or even decommission the old dorms, or that UW would not commandeer and close 15th Street, a vital artery. Nor did he prohibit UW from instituting a requirement that sophomores live in its dormitories -- a policy which, like the existing one for freshmen, constitutes anticompetitive tying of an unrelated product to its constitutionally mandated education services.
The governor -- like local legislators Rothfuss, Moniz, Connolly, Furphy, and Pelkey -- has failed to recognize UW's systemic institutional greed or the harm it intends to do to our community.
We'll all be hurt by this and must be prepared to start addressing the coming impacts immediately. We all must be prepared to fight the destruction of the neighborhood north of campus and UW's ambitions to take over the entire rental market and close 15th Street.
Finally, we must vote out the irresponsible politicians who failed to represent us. They have put the selfish interests of UW and its executives over those of the constituents whom they were supposed to represent, and therefore should not remain in office.
Brett Glass, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.