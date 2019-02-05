Dear Editor:
Using the time tested tactic of introducing a bill at the last moment and ramming it through the Legislature, UW is seeking to expand its empire by defying local zoning, destroying neighborhoods, and further impacting Laramie's tax base and quality of life.
House Bill 293 - the "dorms bill" - would fund the construction of skyscraper-like dormitories in a quiet, residential neighborhood zoned for residences - not for huge buildings or industrial food service facilities. The behemoths would loom over Laramie's one public cemetery, destroying the calm and serenity of this historic site, while frequently closing a major artery - 15th Street - during construction and possibly ultimately closing it altogether, walling off the University enclave and isolating local neighborhoods from one another for a full mile on each side. And to meet the parking requirements of the bill, UW could build one new parking space to serve 2,000 new beds.
What's more, to ensure that the multimillion dollar structures remained full - however unwilling students were to live there - UW would continue to engage in the anticompetitive tactic of "tying," denying its Constitutionally mandated services to students if they did not live in the new buildings. (It would likely expand this practice to include sophomores as well as freshmen.) This would extract funds from the local economy and impact property values, reducing Albany County's already limited tax base. Residents' retirement savings, much of them invested in rental housing, would be devastated as the University used their own tax dollars to compete with them.
Finally, the project - governed by a task force with no member from the local community - would waste millions of dollars in state funds just as we are seeing a slight, and possibly temporary, increase in mineral royalties. The current dorms are by no means inadequate; in fact, UW has so much extra space that it has idled an entire existing dormitory.
It is urgent that citizens tell legislators that UW should focus on its mission - teaching - rather than building its empire on the backs of state residents.
Brett Glass, Laramie
