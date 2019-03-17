I was driving home Wednesday evening, March 13, going north out of town trying to get to the Beaufort Street turn. The blowing snow was getting deeper and I was sucked over to the side of the highway in really deep snow. I tried for about 20 minutes trying to rock myself out. Two vehicles passed me, but gave no help. I then saw headlights slowing behind me, then the red lights came on. I want to give a HUGE thank you to Officer Lenhart and Officer Applehans for coming to my rescue and digging me out in this horrible blizzard. I appreciate what you did so much, and for the wonderful men you are serving our community. Thank you again so very much.
Tillma Giesse, Laramie
