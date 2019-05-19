I want to express special thanks to everyone who participated in the National Day of Prayer observances here in Laramie on Thursday, May 2. I have to say that this was one of the richest days of prayer that I have experienced in a long time. It was very encouraging to watch all our social media outlets exploding with pictures from all over the Nation of people praying together for our Nation. It was such a blessing to know that our fine Laramie citizens were adding their voices to that chorus of national prayer. I cannot list all the names of those who helped because I am sure that I would leave someone out. But I do want to express my special, heartfelt thanks to Pastor Matt Baumgartner and Lisa Evans for leading the charge for prayer here. I hope that many more citizens will pray with us throughout this year and join us next year on National Day of Prayer, Thursday, May 7.
Gina Gibson, Laramie
