I enjoy the Wellness Wyoming magazine. The articles are informative and generally well written.
However, I call your attention to the article about "crafting healthy habits this holiday season." While the tips are good, there is an offensive topic head: Don’t let grandma make you feel guilty. Not only is this ageist and sexist, but demeaning.
