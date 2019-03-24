Dear Editor,
That was quite the storm that hit Laramie last week. On Thursday morning, I opened my garage door and the snow drifts were huge. There was no way I was going to get my car out of my garage. I started shoveling at 9 a.m., but because I'm a senior citizen, I could only shovel in half-hour increments.
At about noon, a young woman knocked on my door and asked if she and the three young men with her could clear my driveway? Of course I said yes. Fortunately, with a Bobcat that one of the men had and the others shoveling, they were able to complete the job in a half-hour. I asked if they wanted any money. I was told no, that they love doing this, and the only satisfaction they want is to see the smiles on the faces of the people they help. I didn't get their names, but I want to express my sincere gratitude to these four wonderful angels.
Sincerely,
Nancy J. Fletcher, Laramie
