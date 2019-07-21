I'm writing this in behalf of my friend, Bridgett. She told me that in early June, she was riding her bike, hit a curb, and was thrown from her bike. A woman stopped and called 911.
Also, a man showed up and took her bike until she was able to pick it up. Bridgett wanted me to write in hopes that these people might read this and to know that she appreciates the help they gave her.
Sincerely,
Nancy J. Fletcher
Laramie
