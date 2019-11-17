Kudos to Suzanne Luhr for her 11/10/19 letter entitled, "State should crack down on animal cruelty." I have submitted two letters regarding this same issue; a case in Cheyenne (5/21/17) and the other in Gillette (7/28/19). Ms. Luhr is right regarding Wyoming's pathetic record in enforcing it's animal cruelty laws. Most of the perpetrators receive no more than probation or community service when they deserved the full extent of the law.
I recently joined the Animal Protection Task Force. It's a local group that focuses on addressing animal abuse, neglect, cruelty, and help to influence the legislative process in advocating stricter animal protection laws.
I want to thank Ms. Luhr for her excellent letter encouraging people to get involved. She stated that this violence against animals could be directed toward a child and/or a spouse. Something to think about.
Sincerely,
Nancy J. Fletcher
Laramie
