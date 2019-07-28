Dear Editor,
About a week ago, there was a Regional Brief in the Laramie Boomerang regarding a Gillette man who will be charged with felony animal cruelty after stabbing his son’s 6-month old puppy. Richard Pope stabbed the puppy six times because it had pooped on the floor. Mr. Pope’s son was able to get his dog to a veterinary hospital. It’s amazing that the dog survived this vicious attack.
I did some research. According to The Humane Society of the United States, their State Animal Cruelty Chart lists Wyoming Statute 6-3-203 where the felony charge for a first offense is up to five years in jail and up to a fine of $5,000. Unfortunately, with many of these cases, the perpetrators receive no more than probation. I’m hoping that Mr. Pope gets the maximum sentence and that people who are outraged with these acts of violence will write to their senators and representative to strengthen animal cruelty laws.
Sincerely,
Nancy J. Fletcher
Laramie
