Renewable energy advocate: Albany County should say ‘no’ to wind farmI power our home with solar and hope to add wind this summer. I’m a firm believer in renewable energy, more than most. A huge industrial wind turbine project is planned for the beautiful 287 corridor. These wind turbines could be as tall as 900 feet or more (never before built on land). The Titanic was approximately the same length. You will see this industrial wind turbines from Laramie and there could be as many as 150. The industrial build could create possibly 60 temporary out of state jobs. Once these turbines go up it will devalue all real-estate for a surrounding area of 30 miles. The once pristine desirable landscape will have lost its appeal for people wanting to buy or build homes in the now infected areas.
Building just one home will employ no less than 30 people minimum and can take up to 4 years to build. When you build that home you will now employ design architects, lumberyards will sell enormous amounts of materials, electricians, plumbers, landscapers, sheet rock, painters, building contractors, hardware stores, implement dealers for tractors, mechanic repair, cement contractors, septic systems and pumping, well drillers, realtors, road building, even the city land fill, to name just a few. That one house alone can easily inject $500,000 into our local economy. Locals will be starting up new companies to keep up with the demand of building. The wind project will destroy thousands upon thousands of desirable home sites. When a piece of property is improved and built on, it generates taxes for the county. All the electricity generated from this project will go out of state. If in-fact this industrial wind project succeeds it will cost Albany county tens of thousands of jobs over the next 35 years. The people that would be living in the infected area will see a dramatic drop in there property values, but surly not there property taxes. Ask yourself, why aren’t these being built in Colorado, only 5 miles away, since that’s where all the power is going. Five-hundred thousand acres of vista will be ruined because of the turbines.
