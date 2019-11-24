Learning that President Trump has been meeting with the Senate GOP to develop strategies for surviving an impeachment vote made me think of a defendant meeting with a judge to discuss strategy for the defendant to be found not guilty in the judge’s courtroom.
It has also been stated, in the Boomerang of November 22, 2019, that “…Trump will make the final decision on strategy.”
My Trump-supporting friends need to ask if this is what the Founding Fathers intended or is the very fabric of the Constitution being shredded in this process.
Lou Farley
Laramie
