The landmark Boardwalk in West Laramie suddenly is no more, after 50 years in business. Our hearts and prayers pour out for the owners who have had to make difficult decisions to close t he Boardwalk's doors for the last time. Thank you to the community and friends who patronized the Boardwalk, an iconic place Laramie was proud of -- memories remain.
Amy Eubanks, Laramie
