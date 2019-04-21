The WY-Wind River Economic Development and Entrepreneurship Symposium was educational, enlightening and inspiring for all who attended and aware of issues, challenges and success of the Wind River Reservation. The professional presentations left the audience captivated in the message of self-sufficiency and economic growth possible for the residents of the Wind River Reservation.
Jobs, careers in technology, agriculture, nature's wonderful bounty, water and other topics were highlighted by concerned, driven people. I was again amazed by the Native American dancers who keep the heritage alive and thriving.
I was honored to be in attendance. Let's see with great anticipation what will come with the Wind River Research Micro-grants Project. The sky is the limit when just given a chance to excel.
Amy Eubanks, Laramie
