Editor,
About possibly storing spent reactor waste in Wyoming, especially the eye-popping
revenue of “up to $1 billion a year”: I know that “nuclear” has a bad name, but if you are going to accept waste for storage this is the kind of waste you want!
(1) It would be sent to Wyoming in the form of spent fuel rods that contain solid radioactive pellets sealed tight in large steel and concrete casks, made unavailable for water or air-born spreading- it would be very difficult to remove or open these casks, and the waste just isn’t viable for malicious use.
(2) If it is stored longer than we’d like, so what? The state would be collecting revenue. The casks would be harmlessly stored in an abandoned uranium mine.
(3) Some of the revenue could go into developing the kind of reactor that we should have had all along, in which the waste from the containers could be steadily “burned up” and thus reduced to much shorter-lived, much less radioactive residue.
Speaking of the reactor we should have had, I refer to the liquid Fluoride Thorium
Reactor (LFTR, “lifter”) that was first developed and operated at Oak Ridge National lab (ORNL) back in the 1960s. This is a safe, vastly superior design in need of commercial development that could be partially funded by storing today’s nuclear waste. (lf Three Mile-lsland, Chernobyl, and Fukushima Daichi had been LFTRs they never would have made the news.)
I am a firm believer in human-caused climate change. I own a 12-panel solar array that mainly powers my plug-in hybrid Prius. I work hard to keep my carbon footprint low, and I think that LFTRs would be the best possible way to reduce emissions.
To investigate the LFTR, Google “Thorium Reactor” for articles and videos, or visit my outfit, the Wyoming LFTR Energy Alliance (WLEA), at www.wyominglftrenergy.org. If your investigation moves you to favor storage, revenue and LFTR development, please tell your legislators to get on this and make it happen.
David G. Earnshaw
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.