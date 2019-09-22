The Gunslinger 66 station in West Laramie is quickly becoming history in Laramie, Wyoming, in its 45-plus years of service to the community. It had a quiet effect on the neighborhood children.
While helping clean out the large storage building before turning the keys over to the new owners, a young Latino man who was removing gasoline pumps came up to Doug Guice and said he was sad to see the gas station close down. He said how much it meant to him and the area’s youngsters.
Lyndol P. Guice, who went by “Rex,” Doug Guice’s father, played the gumball game with them and how much it meant to the West Laramie kids. When we went back inside, I had to ask, “What is the gumball game?” I was told this: When children came in the station with a penny for the gumball machine, if they guessed the color of the gumball before they turned the handled and were correct, Rex would give them another penny. They could keep playing until their guess was incorrect.
I know that a penny for a kid nowadays is an insult bordering on abuse, but in my day, the chance for a free gumball was no small deal. Mr. Lyndol Guice passed away on Sept. 21, 2010, but he is not forgotten by a lot of children, now adults. The lives he touched by pennies and simple gumballs is remembered.
Loving memories, Mr. Guice.
Cecil Dumler
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.