Dear Editor,
In his letter to the Boomerang (July 28) David Earnshaw asserts that storage of spent nuclear fuel in old uranium mines in Wyoming would be “safe, worth it for the money.” This is a reasonable position for short-term storage but I would dispute his statement “If it is stored longer than we’d like, so what? … the casks would be stored in an abandoned uranium mine.” This goes along with the statement that the waste would be “sealed tight in large steel and concrete casks, made unavailable for water or air-born spreading.” This is reasonable if your time-scale is a human lifetime but the time-scale for spent fuel to be a source of damaging radiation is about a million years (the US and other countries have used 1,000,00 years in their regulatory standards). Steel and concrete casks would be fine for decades but they would not be expected to last longer, given the corrosive effects of water, radiation and the high temperatures caused by radioactive decay (how long does concrete last? Look around you!). Over the long term, radionuclides would escape from the casks and spread in the environment. Over thousands of years they would spread long distances from the disposal site.
This issue came up previously in Wyoming when Yucca Mountain was still being evaluated and was rejected because, I think, there was no certainty that Yucca Mountain would become available. There is currently no permanent repository in the US, so Wyoming would potentially be stuck with an environmental disaster.
James I. Drever
Laramie
