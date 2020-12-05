Thanks for the memories
I would have been heartbroken and disillusioned if I hadn’t heard from Tiny Tim Hale before I left Laramie.
My only regret is that in all of the time I supposedly spent stealing from the county, I couldn’t find the time to respond to your continually ridiculous assertions.
If my recollection is correct, I ran for public office four times and was elected each time. That’s like batting 1,000, Tim, so it looks like you need to try another game.
Written with all of the respect and attention you deserve, Timmy.
Rock on, Laramie! You’re an amazing community full of exceptional people; a few, not so much.
Dave O’Malley (Ret. Albany County Sheriff)
Laramie
Thanks for shopping locally
I would like to thank all of those entities involved in the "shop local" campaign and you can count me in!
Like many in our community, our local businesses, their owners and the employees have faced difficult times this year and we have a real opportunity to “spend where we live.” Many of our local businesses have been generous to our community, schools, social services agencies and have supported fundraisers and worthy causes for many years.
If you have an opportunity to take the $2 Challenge to shop locally and support local businesses during the holiday season, please do so. Thank you and Happy Holidays!
Pete Gosar
Laramie
Where’s the proof?
Ms. Tueller expressed about election integrity, calling “all Americans who care about our Constitution and our representative form of government to champion the cause of protecting our national elections.” I agree with her sentiment, but found her claims did not reflect the facts of the situation or the character of the president.
Despite about 40 Trump team lawsuits to challenge the legitimacy of the election results (and more by “conservative” groups), most have been withdrawn, dismissed, or denied due to lack of evidence. Judge Brann said, “You are alleging that the two individual plaintiffs were declined the right to vote. But at bottom, you’re asking this court to invalidate more than 6.8 million votes, thereby disenfranchising every single voter in the commonwealth. Could you tell me how this result could possibly be justified.” Despite Trump claims of tons of evidence, “the Court was presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations … and unsupported by evidence.” That’s pretty much the story for most of Trump’s cases. A Texan’s $1 million offer for proof of fraud failed.
Trump suggested throwing out votes altogether — is that Constitutional? Does that support our representative form of government? He stacked the Supreme Court, hoping they, not the voters, would decide the election in his favor. Trump has ignored the Constitution and the rule of law since before he got in office. Do some fact-checking about his claims. Look at the evidence. Get real.
The facts include abundant evidence that Trump and his party worked to suppress the vote in strongly Democratic areas. They lied, supported vigilantes, decreased the number of polling places so long lines would discourage voters, and in California put out fake ballot collection boxes.
Trump did try to pull strings, intimidating by tweet, insulting, lying, and calling election officials to the White House urging them ignore the laws and swing the results in his favor. I agree he isn’t, as Ms. Tueller says, “working in the dark behind our backs”; he’s been doing this out in the open and people just refuse to see what they don’t want to believe.
Carol Smith
Laramie
Nuclear energy a better source
Yet another take on the Rail Tie Wind project: We are deeply concerned that large-scale wind and solar represent the wrong solution to our energy production problems. Wind and solar are intermittent (i.e. unreliable) with low power density; so, large-scale deployment requires either back-up (with fossil fuels) or massive storage (economically and technically problematic). Nuclear energy is a far better choice than wind and solar for large-scale electric power generation.
We're alluding to a wholly different type of nuclear than we have today with its massive containment domes, potential for occasional disasters, and huge capital requirements. A prime example of an innovative small modular reactor type is the Liquid Fluoride Thorium Reactor (LFTR, "lifter") — its proof of concept demonstrated at ORNL. The LFTR requires final research and development, but its tremendous benefits would be well worth the effort.
Here are some of the LFTR's advantages with respect to large-scale wind and solar (W&S) and today's solid uranium reactors (SURs):
1. LFTRs have very high energy density: a 300 megawatt LFTR-fired power plant would equal Rail Tie's capacity. (vs. W&S)
2. LFTRs are inherently safe, not engineered safer. (vs. SURs)
3. LFTRs create less than two percent as much nuclear waste with far less radioactivity. (vs. SURs)
4. LFTRs can be safely located where they are needed. (vs. W&S, SURs)
5. LFTRs can run without water cooling/moderation — vitally important in our arid West. (vs. SURs)
6. LFTRs operate continuously, not intermittently. (vs. W&S, SURs)
Many environmental, social and economic benefits would result from LFTRs. Electric power from our deployed wind and solar would be a whole lot greener if backed by fissioning fuel derived from thorium rather than burning coal and gas.
David Earnshaw and David Copeland
Wyoming LFTR Energy Alliance
Let government do its job
It is a curious thing indeed that Americans put their off-hours social life and casual clothing in the category of their most precious freedoms.
Consider the hypocrisy of our views. We allow our entire bodies to be corralled into a room, even into a single chair, for five or six hours a day for twelve long years. No problem!
We are legit cool with every minute of our workday, every step taken whether to the cafeteria or the restroom, to be tightly monitored by our bosses. Gotta love it!
We bow down to the traffic authorities telling us when to signal, stop, go, slow down. Part of life!
But when it comes to holiday gathering and face regulation, we weep and wail, and prostrate ourselves on the ground in anger and despair. The injustice of it all! Total government overreach!
Really? Regulating partying is why the wild West hired law enforcement in the first place. People were getting hurt. Why don’t we allow government to do its job?
Kimball Shinkovsky
Woods Cross, Utah
Cowards and quislings and poltroons, oh my!
When the history of this era is written, the tale shall be “Profiles in Cowardice, the Story of the GOP in 2020. How spineless quislings groveled to a demagogue and forswore their oaths to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America.” The dishonorable Senators John Barrasso and Mike Enzi shall be numbered amongst these poltroons, as will Representative Liz Cheney be held in contempt for her complicity in enabling the Trump crime syndicate. There are far more important things than political careers in this life, and the courage to speak to the truth, no matter how unpopular it may be, is paramount amongst the qualities of true leadership; in a time when our country has been bereft of any semblance of leadership for four years, the Wyoming delegation has been found lacking.
The investigations into the Trump crime syndicate have only just begun; they will most likely extend for generations. The 81 million people who voted for a return to the “City Upon a Hill” ideology are not going anywhere, and are not going to simply roll over for a demagogue. At this writing Tooty Rudy and his clown show have lost 46 court cases in various states, in front of various judges. The Republican Party has devolved into a human centipede of disinformation, propaganda, and conspiracy theory with Donald Trump at the head, Mitch McConnell following, and John Barrasso attached firmly behind.
No amount of social media propaganda is going to change the results of the election; no QAnon fueled conspiracy theory is going to change that more people voted for Biden than did for Trump, and no matter the number of Trump cult state legislators calling to disenfranchise the will of the people, or Trump sycophants calling for martial law to impose a dictatorship upon the People of the United States of America, are going to change the facts that the world witnessed, that Joe Biden got more votes than Trump, that conscientious Republicans split their tickets and voted for Biden, and that Biden got the votes necessary to win the electoral college.
Gregory Lamm
Cheyenne
