While I appreciate Governor Mark Gordon's recent sentiments on forcing Rocky Mountain Power to keep coal plants operational and coal workers employed, it is like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.
Wyoming's actions cannot stop the troubled coal industry from sinking. It is clear that coal generated power is not wanted by the customers. It's time for Wyoming to accept the inevitable. We must plan to help our coal workers and our coal economy adapt to the coming reality.
One way is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763). It supports the middle class and poor in the transition to modern fuels, puts more local dollars into our communities, all while allowing market forces rather than politicians to pick winning energy industries. This bipartisan bill is currently introduced into the House of Representative with 34 cosponsors. Representative Cheney should co-sponsor it, too. Senator Barrasso should introduce one like it in the Senate.
A recent poll showed 63 percent of WYOMING people favor greatly increasing the production solar energy and 54 percent favor greatly increasing wind energy. Why not embrace that sentiment? Let us plan how to help Wyoming workers and our economy make this energy transition with greatest fairness and equity. Let's strategize on how the Wyoming economy and communities move into the new energy future with the rest of the world.
Madeline Dalrymple, Laramie
