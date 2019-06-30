Dear Editor,
Johathan Lange’s column alleging that Planned Parenthood sells fetal body parts was based on a secret and misleadingly altered film by David Daleiden. Numerous courts and newspapers have cleared Planned Parenthood of all wrong doing. And the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has fined Daleiden $196,000 for making these false claims.
Sylvia Crocker
Laramie
